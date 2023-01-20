Allegheny College has an interim head football coach after Rich Nagy accepted a position with a Division I program.
Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Vann Hunt has been named the acting head coach, the school announced Friday.
The college has begun a nationwide search to replace Nagy, director of athletics and recreation Bill Ross said.
Nagy had a 10-20 record over three seasons with the Gators. He was hired in February 2019. Allegheny said Nagy has accepted a coordinator position at the Division I level.
"I want to thank Rich Nagy for his leadership and professionalism these past four years; our football program is in a much stronger position coming out of the pandemic because of it," Ross said. "We are very fortunate to have another strong leader in our midst in Vann Hunt, who will assume the reins as we embark on a national search for our next head football coach."
A six-year veteran on the Allegheny sidelines, Hunt began his tenure in Meadville in 2017 as the team's recruiting and special teams coordinator. He was elevated to co-defensive coordinator two years later and was named defensive coordinator in 2021. The former Wabash College standout running back was selected to participate in the NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy next month at the NCAA offices in Indianapolis.
Nagy, who previously served as an assistant coach and associate head coach for the Gators in the 1990s, recently completed his fourth year as head coach in the fall of 2022. In three seasons, he mentored 12 all-conference and two all-region selections. Under Nagy, three Allegheny student-athletes have been named semifinalists for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, and three have received D3football.com Team of the Week accolades. Additionally, Nagy helped the Gators navigate their return to the Presidents' Athletic Conference for the first time since the 1983-84 academic year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.