Looking for some movies to watch safely at home? Allegheny College's 2021 International Film Festival may have you covered.
Throughout the month of March the film festival, presented by the university's Department of World Languages and Cultures, will present a movie each week. The five chosen films are all foreign productions, representing the five languages taught at Allegheny — Arabic, Chinese, French, German and Spanish.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will be held virtually this year. The college has partnered with the website Kino Marquee to present the films, allowing people to stream them at their homes.
A new movie will come out every Monday, with the department faculty providing a prescreening introduction.
The five films chosen this year are "The Idol," which is in Arabic and premieres in the festival on Monday; "A Great Wall," Chinese and premiering March 8; "Tu dors Nicole," French and premiering March 15; "Breathing," German and premiering March 22; and "Museo," Spanish and premiering March 29.
Participation in the festival is free. To watch the films, interested viewers must email languages@allegheny.edu to receive a free festival pass code. They must then go to kinomarquee.com/series/allegheny-college-2021-international-film-festival.
Once on the website, festival-goers must register for a Kino Marquee account or log into their preexisting one, and then click the blue "Redeem Pass" button. By entering the pass code received earlier, they will be able to watch the movies.