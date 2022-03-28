Allegheny College President Hilary L. Link has been recognized as a City & State Pennsylvania 2022 Above & Beyond honoree.
This award honors 40 of the most influential and thought-provoking women in Pennsylvania who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in their field and made significant contributions to society.
Link is the first female president of Allegheny, assuming her duties as the college’s 22nd president in July 2019. She has more than 20 years of experience across a broad range of institutions of higher education, from large public and private universities to small private colleges. She has built programs, increased resources, enhanced institutional visibility, and created innovative interdisciplinary and experiential approaches to education.
“I would say that I have consciously sought out role models who are women leaders,” Link told City & State Pennsylvania, “whether that’s in higher education or in industry, or government, or anything you can think of, because I just think we keep learning from people who are doing things, either alongside us or ahead of us.”
Link is an active member of the Climate Leadership Steering Committee of Second Nature’s Presidents’ Climate Leadership Commitment, and she recently oversaw Allegheny’s transition to a carbon-neutral campus — one of the first 10 colleges in the U.S. to do so.
Link also has been appointed to a four-year term on the NCAA Honors Committee, which reviews the nominations and selects the recipients for several prestigious national awards that are presented annually at the NCAA Convention. In addition, she is a member of The International Women’s Forum, an invitation-only global network of C-level women leaders with a common mission of advancing women’s leadership and championing equality worldwide.
The presentation of the Above & Beyond awards took place on March 22 in Philadelphia.