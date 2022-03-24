The 19th annual Executive Roundtable at Allegheny College, hosted by the college’s Bruce R. Thompson Center for Business and Economics, will bring experts together to speak on “COVID-19: From Policy to Practice” on April 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The roundtable in the college’s Ford Memorial Chapel is free and open to the public. Masks are required for all audience members.
COVID-19 has been at the forefront of public health concern since the first confirmed U.S. case in January 2020. Since then, the U.S. has experienced more than 79 million cases and nearly 1 million deaths due to the virus. The pandemic and subsequent shutdown contributed to a short recession in early 2020, although the economic recovery has been volatile, and uncertainty persists.
The executable roundtable will explore the slew of national and regional guidelines and policies related to the pandemic. The expert panel will discuss the implications of such for public health and the economy.
The panelists are:
• Becky Dawson, Ph.D., associate professor of biology and global health studies, Allegheny College, and Allegheny Class of 2000
• Cory F. Jackson, controller, Meadville Medical Center
• Robert Smith, executive chairman, Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc.; Allegheny trustee; and Allegheny Class of 1973
The panel will be moderated by Nicholas Moellman, Ph.D., assistant professor of economics at Winthrop University.
The Executive Roundtable is supported by the Earl W. Adams Jr. Endowment, established by William H. Brown Jr., Allegheny Class of 1980, in honor of Professor Earl William Adams Jr. — teacher, mentor and friend. For more information on the roundtable, contact cbe@allegheny.edu.