Allegheny College welcomed new and returning students to campus this week for the start of the 2023-24 academic year.
More than 300 new students have joined Allegheny as its Class of 2027.
Allegheny President Ron Cole addressed the new first-year and transfer students Monday during the annual matriculation ceremony on Bicentennial Plaza near the college’s historic Bentley Hall.
“You are going on a life-changing journey as Allegheny is truly a college that changes lives. ... You are not just joining a college, but you are now part of a community,” Cole said in his address. “And in this community you will find your people who make you laugh and think, you will find teachers and mentors who challenge and inspire you. You will find your place at Allegheny.”
The new students have joined a community of more than 1,200 Allegheny students, according to the college.
The students come from 24 countries and 29 states, including more than 150 from Pennsylvania. International students make up 5 percent of the Class of 2027, a significant increase from the last few years, according to the college.
Additionally, 28 percent of them identify as students of color, making it one of the most diverse classes at Allegheny in recent years.
Allegheny has a history of providing access to low-income students or those who are the first in their family to go to college. This year, 30 percent of its new students are first-generation college students, Allegheny said.
The college’s Commitment to Access Program has made an Allegheny education a financial reality for 65 of its new students. The program, through scholarships and grants, covers full tuition for students from Pennsylvania whose family income is under $50,000.
