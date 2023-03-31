Allegheny College has announced four new programs.
After a review of prospective student interests and the career paths of recent alumni, college faculty recommended and authorized four new programs, officials said.
The new programs are:
• Software engineering (major and minor). This expands on Allegheny’s strong track record in emerging technologies to enable students to take a more active role in economic development, officials said. The program focuses on the knowledge and skills that teams and individuals need to develop and maintain large-scale software systems. Students apply engineering principles and industry-standard software tools to design, implement, test, release and enhance software for real-world customers.
• Data science (major and minor). This builds on the offering from the college’s informatics program, focusing on the study of integrated principles and methods to analyze complex big data for decision making, prediction, modeling and data management. Students examine social and human contexts and ethical implications of how data are collected, analyzed and utilized in diverse areas.
• Industrial design (major). In this major not typically offered at an undergraduate level in a liberal arts context, students work at the intersection of art, design and practical problem-solving to produce innovative products that engage with emerging technological and cultural trends to develop design solutions. Technologies explored include robotics, artificial intelligence, modeling software and production techniques such as 3D printing and CNC machining.
• Public humanities (major and minor). This major and minor responds to student interest in the humanities and engages diverse audiences in dynamic conversations about democracy, art, history, technology, well-being, sustainability, sovereignty, cultural heritage and social change. Students pursuing this degree prepare for careers in nonprofit organizations, social activism, digital content creation, urban design, museums, archives, library science, public arts administration, historic preservation and national park services.
