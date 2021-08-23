Allegheny College will join the Presidents’ Athletic Conference as the league’s 11th full-time member effective July 1, 2022.
“Allegheny College is excited to re-enter the Presidents’ Athletic Conference next year,” President Hilary Link said. “This return aligns with all three of the strategic priorities that make up our Renaissance Vision for Allegheny College’s future. These priorities include engaging more fully with our local context, owning and articulating our unique interdisciplinary academic brand, and focusing on holistic student success — to make the best Allegheny experience the typical Allegheny experience. The PAC’s mission of promoting athletics and the pursuit of academic excellence is a great fit for Allegheny.”
The college will return to an athletic conference where it was previously a member from 1958 through the spring of 1984. During its prior tenure in the PAC, Allegheny collected more than 45 team championships, earned the school’s first team national championship (1983 men’s golf), and had five student-athletes win NCAA Division III individual national titles.
Current members of the PAC are Bethany College, Chatham University, Franciscan University of Steubenville, Geneva College, Grove City College, Saint Vincent College, Thiel College, Washington & Jefferson College, Waynesburg University and Westminster College.
Link noted that rejoining the PAC will offer several enhancements for student-athletes, including reduced travel time to athletic competitions.
“Moving to the PAC gives our student-athletes more local visibility and support, more time to spend on their studies and co-curricular activities, and more opportunity to achieve success in the classroom and on the field or court,” Link said. “It also connects us more closely with our local community, providing increased support for our athletic teams at away competitions by bringing our students and local community members to cheer them on, and increases school spirit by re-creating local rivalries and energy in our stands.”
Allegheny fields 23 varsity athletic teams. The college will retain its current affiliation as a full-time member of the North Coast Athletic Conference until June 30, 2022. Allegheny intends to remain an affiliate member of the NCAC in the sport of field hockey after that time, as the PAC does not currently sponsor the sport. As a founding member of the NCAC, Allegheny has competed in the league since its inception in 1984.
“As commissioner of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, it is both an honor and a distinct privilege to officially welcome Allegheny College back to the PAC as the league’s 11th full-time member,” said Joe Onderko, commissioner of the PAC.
Over the last 15 years, the PAC has had 12,246 student-athletes recognized on the PAC Academic Honor Roll, which highlights those who maintain a 3.6 GPA or higher during the semester of their in-season competition. In addition, the league has had 123 student-athletes garner Academic All-America honors, and nearly 20 NCAA postgraduate scholarship winners.
Allegheny College has more than 40 Academic All-Americans, over 550 All-Americans in their sport and numerous winners of prestigious NCAA postgraduate scholarships.