The 49th edition of Western Pennsylvania Undergraduate Psychology Conference (WPUPC) will be held at Allegheny College on April 30.
“Allegheny’s Psychology Department is honored and excited to host this year’s WPUPC conference and to welcome students from colleges and universities in northwest Pennsylvania to showcase their work,” said Lydia Eckstein, Ph.D., associate professor and chair in the department. “Every year, WPUPC is a fantastic opportunity for students to share their work in the form of poster and paper presentations in a setting that is supportive and allows for interactions with faculty and students from regional institutions. We are also delighted to welcome Dr. Daryl Cameron from Penn State to give the keynote address that day. Dr. Cameron’s work on empathy, compassion and moral judgment is timely and fascinating, and he is currently serving as the Ph.D. advisor to 2016 Allegheny graduate Stephen Anderson, a psychology and music double major.”
The keynote speaker, C. Daryl Cameron, Ph.D., is associate professor of psychology and senior research associate for the Rock Ethics Institute at Penn State University. Cameron investigates the psychological processes involved in empathy and moral decision-making, using an interdisciplinary approach drawing on affective science, social cognition and moral philosophy. In much of his research, he examines motivational and situational factors that shape empathic emotions and behaviors toward others. In other research, he uses implicit measurement and mathematical modeling to assess empathy and moral judgment in healthy, clinical and incarcerated populations.
The conference will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude no later than 2 p.m. The attendance/participation fee is $15 per attendee and will include programming, lunch and the keynote presentation. The conference is open to the public, but advance registration and payment is required by April 22. Attendees will be asked to follow Allegheny’s COVID-19 pandemic policies.
• To register: Visit go.allegheny.edu/wpupc.