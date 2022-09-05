Visiting Scholar George Yancy, the Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor of Philosophy at Emory University, will be at Allegheny College for a series of visits during the fall semester.
Yancy is a prolific public intellectual and a prominent theorist of the philosophy of race, and he is among the most prominent scholars reflecting upon the Black experience in America. He will arrive on campus each Monday during the semester to engage in lectures, discussions, course visits and other aspects of campus life.
Yancy is scheduled to deliver a series of evening lectures today, Oct. 24 and Dec. 5. The lectures will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tillotson Room of the Tippie Alumni Center, and they are free and open to the campus community and the public.
Allegheny Professor of Philosophy Eric Palmer notes that “George Yancy’s first book, ‘African-American Philosophers: 17 Conversations,’ set the course of his study, and set our attention on race in the academy. Professor Yancy has extended his discussion to the whole of American society since then, bringing forth a grand conversation. He shows a remarkable generosity in offering his time to our campus and community, with 14 visits that will allow us to engage with a person who will challenge us to consider how we choose to think of ourselves and one another, and reflect on the justice and injustice that flow from our choices.”
Yancy is a regular contributor to and interviewer for the New York Times Opinions, and he is the author or editor of more than a dozen academic books focused upon the study of race and whiteness, and critical phenomenology and embodiment.
