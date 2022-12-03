Allegheny College will host Visiting Scholar George Yancy, Ph.D., the Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor of Philosophy at Emory University, for the third and final lecture of a series offered during the fall 2022 semester.
The lecture is titled “Love: A Refusal to Accept Whiteness.” It will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tillotson Room of the Tippie Alumni Center on Monday and is free and open to the campus community and the public.
A reception to thank Yancy and engage in further discussion follows the lecture.
“‘Love: A Refusal to Accept Whiteness’ is the most recent extension of a 25-year exploration of the continuing significance of race in America,” Yancy said. “I argue that the American social order is a continuing reinforcement of a project of whiteness. If freedom can be wrested from this condition, whiteness will require its own dismantlement, its own undoing, in an apocalypse that results from the power of love. Love is a necessary site of radical transformation, a refusal to hide behind walls of innocence.”
Yancy is a prolific public intellectual and a prominent theorist of the philosophy of race, and he is among the most prominent scholars reflecting upon the Black experience in America.
Yancy is a regular contributor to and interviewer for the New York Times Opinions, and he is the author or editor of more than a dozen academic books focused upon the study of race and whiteness, and critical phenomenology and embodiment.
Yancy’s visit is sponsored by the Bywater Fund for Social Justice Programming.
