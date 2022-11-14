NEW VERNON TOWNSHIP, Mercer County — An Allegheny College student died in a crash Friday night on Interstate 79 near the Greenville exit.
The Allegheny College newspaper, The Campus, reported that Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Mount Lebanon, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was a first-year student.
Police said the crash happened at 8:04 p.m. Friday on Interstate 79 in New Vernon Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said the minivan in which Duncan was a passenger, driven by Matteo A. Guajardo, 18, of Pittsburgh, was headed south on I-79 when Guajardo lost control.
The minivan traveled off the east side of the road, went up and over an embankment, and rolled over. The minivan came to rest in the left lane of northbound I-79 with its wheels facing east.
Police said the minivan’s lights stopped working and it was blocking the left lane. At that time a truck, driven by Daniel D. Byler, 51, of Cochranton, hit the passenger side of the minivan. Both the minivan and truck came to rest off the roadway.
Guajardo was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with suspected serious injuries. Byler was not injured.
Police said Duncan and Byler were wearing seat belts, but Guajardo was not.
The Campus reports that an email from the college to the campus community came out Saturday afternoon.
“At this difficult, heartbreaking time, we mourn for Danielle and extend our deepest condolences to her family, classmates, friends and all who knew her,” the email stated in part.
The newspaper reported that Duncan was planning to major in environmental science, according to a post on the “@allegheny2026” Instagram page.
The email detailed support services for students and members of the college community.
Melissa Klaric writes for The Sharon Herald, which, like The Meadville Tribune, is owned by CNHI.
