Allegheny College has settled out of court with a former student who filed a federal lawsuit against the college for an on-campus rape in her dorm room more than three years ago.
The woman, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, filed the civil suit in July 2020 in U.S. District Court in Erie. The settlement, which was for an undisclosed sum, was first reported by The Erie Times-News.
The woman is living in Maryland and no longer a student at Allegheny, according to court records.
In March of this year, U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter had set the week of Sept. 18 as when the lawsuit would be tried in federal court in Erie.
However, attorneys for Allegheny and Doe filed a joint stipulation for dismissal with U.S. District Court on May 8, according to court records. The order for dismissal was signed by Baxter on May 11.
“After years of litigation, we reached a confidential settlement with Allegheny College, which provides compensation and closure to our client,” Thomas Kline, the woman’s attorney, said an email to The Meadville Tribune.
“We have reached a confidential settlement in this case which allows for our former student to have closure,” an Allegheny statement issued via email to the Tribune said. “Allegheny College is steadfastly committed to working continually to support our campus community members and their safety.”
Doe’s lawsuit claimed Allegheny was both negligent and reckless in providing on-campus housing and security to its students, including Doe, who was raped by an armed man in her dorm at Ravine-Narvik Hall on Dec. 10, 2019.
The suit alleged the college had inadequate security at Ravine-Narvik, including a malfunctioning key card system and a lack of both exterior and interior building cameras.
It also alleged Allegheny’s crime and fire logs reported multiple forcible sex offenses at that dorm from 2016 to 2019, as well as multiple reports of suspicious people and trespassers on campus from 2016 to 2019.
Montelle Brown, 30, of Meadville, is serving a lengthy state prison term for Doe’s rape.
In February 2021, Brown was charged by Meadville Police Department with the attack on the then-19-year-old Doe at gunpoint. He was linked to the attack through DNA evidence.
In November 2021, Brown pleaded guilty in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to two counts of rape. When entering his guilty pleas, he told the court that no one had let him in the dormitory. Brown told the court that he knew he was not permitted inside Ravine-Narvik Hall, but was able to enter because one of dorm’s exterior doors was propped open with a rock.
In February 2022, President Judge John Spataro sentenced Brown to serve a 13- to 40-year state prison sentence to be followed by 12 months of probation for the two counts of rape. Brown currently is serving his sentence at the State Correctional Institution Chester near Philadelphia.
