SAEGERTOWN — An Allegheny College senior received the Lew and Ellie Davies Award for Outstanding Community Service during Wednesday night’s Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce 2022 Diamond Awards.
The award, which includes a $500 cash prize, is given to an Allegheny student who has made a significant, demonstrable contribution to the Meadville area, according to Andy Walker, who is the college’s executive director for economic, civic and community engagement.
Students must be nominated by their host community organization in order to be considered.
Skyler Roemele was honored for her work as a Bonner Service leader with several organizations in Meadville. She worked as a site coordinator at Fairview/Fairmont Apartments, where she implemented a program to offer a safe space for teens; and worked at The Arc of Crawford County, teaching clients about hygiene and healthy eating. Roemele also has been an intern at Center for Family Services, where she currently is a part-time anger management and parenting specialist.
Romele was one of two nominees for the award.
Gabriela Grachen was honored for her work with the Fit Kids program at First District Elementary School. She received a $250 cash prize.
The Lew and Ellie Davies Award is given by the Davies family in honor of the couple.
The late Lew Davies, a 1940 graduate of Allegheny, worked his way through college and, as a result of his connection with Meadville, returned following his service in World War II.
As a successful businessman and community leader, as well as an active alumnus and trustee of the college until his death in 2003, Davies continually sought to build cooperation between the college and the community.
In 2015, in honor of the late Ellie Davies’ 95th birthday and in recognition of her own contributions to the community, the family changed the name of the award.
Together, the couple organized the original Meadville Area Industrial Commission fund drive and two United Way campaigns along with myriad other community activities.