Andy Walker, executive director of economic, civic and community engagement at Allegheny College, has been appointed to the HUD + Higher Ed Engagement Think Tank, a group of 30 strategic professionals who will lead activities and provide guidance for a new higher education-focused collaboration announced by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Campus Compact.
The HUD + Higher Ed Engagement Network will focus on strengthening connections and collaborations between higher education institutions and the 64 HUD field offices located throughout the country. The network will be led by Campus Compact in partnership with the Anchor Institutions Task Force (AITF), the Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities (CUMU), and the University Economic Development Association (UEDA).
Areas of focus for the HUD + Higher Ed Engagement Network will include worker empowerment, maternal and infant health, eviction prevention, landlord outreach, housing security and access, broadband access and digital literacy, and cultural competency.
“I’m honored to be asked to join this Think Tank effort — to both learn and to contribute to a national dialogue about these important issues,” Walker said. “As anchor institutions, colleges and universities are uniquely positioned to provide policy and research support and to play active roles in their home communities. I’m excited to see where this collaboration goes and to see how we can engage Allegheny students in its work.”
The resources identified by the HUD + Higher Ed Engagement Think Tank will be disseminated to members of the HUD + Higher Ed Engagement Network, which will include a diverse group of higher education leaders and institutions from across the country. These institutions will put plans into action on the ground with the goal of building inclusive, sustainable, and thriving communities through increased civic and community engagement. Membership in the network is free and open to all U.S.-based higher-education institutions and their administrators, faculty and staff. Compact, AITF, CUMU and UEDA will engage network members through training, technical assistance and other resources.
As executive director of economic, civic and community engagement, Walker provides leadership and strategy for Allegheny’s renewed investment in Meadville, Crawford County and the region. He joined the Allegheny staff in April 2021; his previous experience included roles as executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Meadville as well as city manager of Meadville. He is a 2000 graduate of Allegheny.
