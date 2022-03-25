Allegheny College, in collaboration with the City of Meadville, has received a $155,000 grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation’s Western Pennsylvania Economic Development Program.
The grant will support planning and capacity-building efforts to bolster downtown revitalization and development.
The funds will be used to hire a consulting firm to lead community stakeholders in a planning effort to develop a five-year strategic plan and in the establishment of a new community development corporation to execute on the strategy.
The funds also will advance efforts consistent with the city’s 2013 Comprehensive Plan, which calls for renewed investment in the Central Business District, and the 2021 Strategic Management and Planning Program Report, which calls for the investment in a new community development corporation, dedicated to downtown revitalization and development, to lead those efforts.
Early planning efforts and the gathering of stakeholders will be organized by Andy Walker, the college’s executive director of economic, civic and community engagement, in collaboration with city leadership and staff.
“The Richard King Mellon Foundation is a longtime supporter of Allegheny College and conservation efforts in the French Creek Watershed, and we are grateful for the foundation’s continued investment to bolster efforts that will build capacity for downtown Meadville to serve as a strong economic anchor,” Allegheny College President Hilary L. Link said. “Allegheny shares, along with our region’s citizens, our elected leadership and our business and nonprofit communities, the same vision for a vital downtown that meets the needs of residents, draws talent to our community and serves as a destination for our students, families and visitors.”
“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Mayor Jaime Kinder said. “The foundation’s investment lends credence to what we already know — big things are happening here — citizens are stepping up to shape the future of our city, and businesses are investing. I’m appreciative of the foundation’s faith in our people and our community.”
Sam Reiman, director of the Richard King Mellon Foundation, said higher-education institutions such as Allegheny College are powerful economic engines in rural areas, serving as anchors for talent and innovation.
“In conjunction with our past investments in conservation in the French Creek Valley, this grant highlights our belief in the importance and potential of Meadville and the surrounding areas,” he said.
Walker, who will lead initial planning efforts, said the ultimate formation of a new community development corporation will address Meadville’s long-standing need for an organization dedicated to downtown development.
“Many communities of our size have dedicated and staffed Main Street organizations or community development corporations working on business development, building rehabilitations, or adaptive reuse or historic preservation projects,” Walker said. “And oftentimes, outside resources in the forms of grants, tax credits or low-interest loans are needed to intervene in the marketplace to make these projects attractive to investors. The resources provided by the Richard King Mellon Foundation over the next year will help us build the capacity to reach this goal.”
To launch the effort and begin further dialog with the community, Walker and Kinder will jointly host an open house-style event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 19 on the second floor of the Meadville Public Library for members of the public to share their vision for downtown and to discuss next steps in the planning process.