Allegheny College has been awarded a grant of $1,400,294 from the National Science Foundation through the S-STEM (Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) program. The grant will provide scholarships and programmatic support for academic and co-curricular mentoring to 24 academically talented low-income students.
“We are very grateful for the support of the National Science Foundation through the S-STEM program,” Allegheny President Hilary Link said. “This prestigious grant builds on Allegheny College’s nationally recognized, multidisciplinary approach to education and the college’s longstanding commitment to access and affordability for students from a wide range of backgrounds.”
The primary goal of the S-STEM program is to enable low-income, talented domestic students to pursue successful careers in promising STEM fields, according to the National Science Foundation. Ultimately, the S-STEM program seeks to increase the number of low-income students who graduate and contribute to the American innovation economy with their STEM knowledge.
Students will be selected for the S-STEM Scholar program at Allegheny College based on their interest in STEM fields, academic potential and financial need. The program is designed to provide students with holistic support and resources to increase their sense of belonging in STEM fields and positively influence their academic performance and career choices.
Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry Chair Ivelitza Garcia is the principal investigator for the project, Associate Professor of Biology and Neuroscience Lauren French is the co-principal investigator and Assistant Professor of Psychology Jennifer Foreman is the social science expert.
“Underrepresented and low-income students demonstrate the same level of STEM interest as their peers, yet leave those fields at higher rates,” Garcia said. “The S-STEM program seeks to break down barriers that can erode students’ interest and success in STEM courses, prepare students for academic rigor, and foster personal, academic and professional mentoring relationships.”
The S-STEM Scholars program will complement existing academic and co-curricular resources offered at Allegheny College. Students selected for the program will receive additional support as a cohort in introductory-level STEM classes and participate in early engagement with faculty research. They will also benefit from frequent mentoring opportunities with faculty, alumni and other STEM students. In addition, S-STEM Scholars will build connections with other support systems across the college, including staff in the Maytum Center for Student Success, the Office of Financial Aid, the Office of Career Education and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
“The Allegheny College S-STEM Scholars program emphasizes a holistic approach to diversifying the range of students interested in STEM,” French said. “The program will provide promising young people with financial assistance as well as academic and moral support as they develop their identities and engagement in scientific fields.”
As part of the six-year project, the project leaders will study the effectiveness of the S-STEM initiative to address the needs of participating students and share findings with other institutions.
“Our goal is that S-STEM graduates will be poised to serve as leaders in increasingly global and inclusive working environments,” Garcia said.
A total of 100 percent of the project’s cost of $1,400,294 will be covered with federal funds through the National Science Foundation grant.