Allegheny College has ramped its COVID-19 testing for its students and employees as spring classes are set to resume this week.
Students returned to campus Thursday and Friday for a three-week class session that begins Tuesday.
According to the college’s website, a mandatory mask mandate has been in place at Allegheny since Thursday for all persons on campus in all indoor spaces, including classrooms, the Wise Center, and residence halls. Masks may be removed in private rooms, while eating, and while bathing or swimming, as well as outdoors.
The mandate expires this Friday at 5 p.m. but then the college will determine whether end it or extend it an additional week.
Allegheny has made COVID-19 vaccine and booster mandatory for its employees as of Jan. 10 and for students as of today. However, vaccine and booster exemption requests will be considered.
Vaccinated students and employees are being tested weekly while unvaccinated students and employees are tested twice a week.
Those who test positive are required to isolate for 10 days, though employees who are improving or asymptomatic may be approved to return to campus after five days.
There were a total of 519 students tested as of Friday with 12 students testing positive, one of whom is unvaccinated.
There were 12 employees tested, with no persons testing positive.
As of the weekend, Allegheny had a total of 71 students currently in isolation due to testing positive for COVID-19. There were 11 students insolation at the Quality Inn with 60 at their homes.
There were 21 employees currently in isolation at home.
