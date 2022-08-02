Allegheny College President Hilary L. Link has been appointed to the board of directors of Highmark Inc., one of America’s leading health insurance organizations.
“We’re looking forward to Hilary’s contributions to the Highmark Inc. board of directors,” shared David Holmberg, president and CEO of Highmark Health and chairman of the board for Highmark Inc., in a news release announcing Link’s appointment.
Link assumed her duties as Allegheny president in July 2019. She has more than 20 years of experience across a broad range of institutions of higher education, from large public and private universities to small private colleges.
She has built programs, increased resources, enhanced institutional visibility, and created innovative interdisciplinary and experiential approaches to education.
Link is a member of the Climate Leadership Steering Committee of Second Nature’s Presidents’ Climate Leadership Commitment, signed by presidents of higher education institutions that are taking action on climate change and preparing students to solve the challenges of the 21st century.
She also serves on the board of directors of Kallion, a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing better leadership across all sectors and communities through the study of the humanities, and on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Honors Committee, which reviews the nominations and selects the recipients for several prestigious national awards presented at the annual NCAA Convention.
In addition, Link is a member of The International Women’s Forum, an invitation-only global network of C-level women leaders with a common mission of advancing women’s leadership and championing equality worldwide.
