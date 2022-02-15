The Allegheny College Playshop Theatre will present the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning play “Proof” in the Gladys Mullenix Black Theatre on campus.
Show dates are Feb. 24–26 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 27 at 2:30 p.m.
Love, family legacies and the potential to make peace with the past collide in David Auburn’s “Proof,” a wholly compelling and deeply moving play. The Allegheny production is directed by Professor of Theatre and Performance Studies Mark Cosdon.
“This is a wonderful play about a family attempting to move on from illness through creativity and trust,” Cosdon said. “It’s a contemporary work that’s very funny and deeply absorbing.”
“Proof” features Allegheny students Karen Gauriloff, Matthew Dugan and McKenzie DeWolf and Allegheny faculty member Jim Hollerman.
The scenic and lighting designer for “Proof” is Michael Mehler, professor and chair in the Department of Communication, Film and Theatre. Costumes are designed by Alex Martin. The sound design is by Heather Curtis, with technical direction by LeeAnn Yeckley. The stage manager is Sydnie Patton-Neil.
“Proof” includes some strong language.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $8 for Allegheny employees, senior citizens and non-Allegheny students. Tickets are free to Allegheny students. Reservations may be made online at the Playshop box office (sites.allegheny.edu/playshop) or by phoning (814) 332-3414.
All audience members must wear a mask for the duration of the play.