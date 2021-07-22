Allegheny College announced Wednesday that three new members have been elected to its Board of Trustees, with terms effective July 1.
The three new members are Aly Kassam-Remtulla of Princeton, New Jersey; Afua Osei of Severn, Maryland; and Sandra Wycoff of Harwich Port, Massachusetts.
Kassam-Remtulla is associate provost for international affairs at Princeton University. He serves as a faculty adviser to two dozen first- and second-year undergraduates and occasionally teaches in the anthropology department.
He is also the founding co-chair of the Faculty Advancement Network, a group of 12 national research universities "developing creative solutions to promote diversity in the American professoriate," according to a release from Allegheny College.
Prior to coming to Princeton in 2010, Kassam-Remtulla was a program officer at the MacArthur Foundation. He also chairs the board of trustees of the Mpala Research Centre — which is a 48,000-acre campus in Kenya — and serves on the boards of Princeton in Beijing and Princeton in Africa.
Osei graduated cum laude from Allegheny in 2008 with a double major in political science and Black studies. She works as a partnerships strategist, assisting digital entrepreneurs to build skills and systems to work with corporate clients.
Osei is also a co-founder of She Leads Africa, and built a digital lifestyle platform for millennial multicultural women as part of the group. She has secured international partnerships with brands like Facebook, Google, Unilever, Nestle, Samsung, Estee Lauder, Via and L'Oreal to "design culturally relevant and data-driven engagement campaigns."
Osei was recognized by Forbes as one of the 20 youngest power women in Africa in 2014 and was named among the Quartz Africa 30 Innovators in 2017. She has received the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy Rising Star Award in 2020, and serves as a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company.
Wycoff is also an alumna of Allegheny, graduating in 1977 with a major in drama/art. She is the president and owner of Chatham T Co. Inc., an apparel company she founded in 1979 in Chatham, Massachusetts, and is the co-owner of the Woolen Mill in Meadville alongside her sister Sue Wycoff.
She has also served as president of the Chatham Chamber of Commerce and the Chatham Merchants Association, as well as serving a 10-year term as president of the Harwich Junior Theatre. In addition, she was the founding treasurer for the Chatham Orpheum Theatre, an art house movie theatre.
Wycoff has received the Build a Better Mouse Trap Award and the Abraham Penn Award for excellence in service to customers and community. She was featured in the book "I Am Chatham."
Currently Wycoff is working to purchase land in Chatham to build affordable housing.