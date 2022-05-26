Allegheny College announced the appointment of Heather Moore Roberson as the college’s dean of diversity, equity and inclusion effective Wednesday.
Moore Roberson is currently an associate professor of community and justice studies and Black studies and director of faculty diversity and inclusion at Allegheny. She will continue to serve as chair of the Community & Justice Studies Department for a limited term.
In her new role, Moore Roberson will serve as the senior diversity officer of the college, reporting to the president. She will lead Allegheny’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which works to advance inclusive excellence by shaping, implementing and supporting policies, strategies and initiatives in support of the college’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. In addition, she will partner with a wide range of other departments and offices on campus on diversity, equity and inclusion strategies and initiatives, including training programs, assessment, faculty and staff hiring, and enrollment, retention and graduation of students. As a member of the college’s senior leadership team, Moore Roberson will also contribute to strategic institutional discussions and planning.
“As an educator, scholar and colleague, Heather Moore Roberson has garnered the respect of students, faculty and staff alike for her integrity, insight, honesty and commitment to authentic collaboration, and her dedication to Allegheny College has made a tremendously positive difference in our learning community over the past seven years,” Allegheny President Hilary Link said. “We are delighted that Heather has taken on this important leadership role to advance diversity, equity and inclusion at the college as an integral part of our efforts to support the holistic success of our students.”
Moore Roberson joined the Allegheny faculty in 2015 and received tenure in 2021, becoming one of the first Black women to do so in the college’s history. As a faculty member, she has promoted inclusive excellence in teaching by creating new courses such as Black Meadville and Multicultural Education. In addition, Moore Roberson has chaired the Community & Justice Studies Department, and she received the Thoburn Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2020. She has also reactivated and chartered two historically Black Greek letter organizations at the college and has been a faculty adviser to four student organizations.
Moore Roberson has also served as the college’s inaugural director of faculty diversity & inclusion since 2021. She has facilitated a training on inclusive excellence for faculty across the college, created the Race, Equity and Justice Lecture Series, and has served as a faculty liaison to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee of the college’s Board of Trustees.
“I am humbled and honored to work alongside President Link, her cabinet and the entire Allegheny community as we work to promote inclusive excellence at the college,” Moore Roberson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.