The Princeton Review has recognized Allegheny College as a Best Value College for 2022.
The Princeton Review chose its 209 Best Value Colleges by analyzing 40 data points to tally ROI (Return on Investment) ratings of the colleges.
Topics covered everything from academics, cost and financial aid to graduation rates, student debt, alumni salaries and job satisfaction. This analysis included factoring in data from The Princeton Review’s surveys of students attending the schools and administrators of other colleges, as well as PayScale.com surveys of alumni of the schools about their starting and mid-career salaries and job satisfaction figures.
“We’re honored to be included again by The Princeton Review among the nation’s best schools for providing an outstanding education with a strong return on investment,” said Allegheny Vice President for Enrollment Management Ellen Johnson. “This recognition reflects not only the remarkable experiences that students have at Allegheny but also the success that our alumni achieve as they begin and advance in their careers.”
Just over 7 percent of the nation’s four-year colleges were selected as Best Value Colleges for 2022, according to The Princeton Review.
This recognition is the latest in a string of accolades that highlight Allegheny’s quality and value.
In its 2021 rankings, U.S. News and World Report named Allegheny among the top 100 best national liberal arts colleges and one of the top 20 best for undergraduate teaching. Allegheny also was recognized among the top 30 most innovative national liberal arts colleges, based on innovative enhancements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities, and the top 50 best value national liberal arts colleges, based on both academic quality and cost.
Washington Monthly recognized Allegheny among the top 35 best liberal arts colleges in the nation in the publication’s 2021 rankings. Washington Monthly rated top liberal arts colleges in the nation based on three broad categories: social mobility (recruiting and graduating low-income students), research (producing cutting-edge scholarship and Ph.D.s), and service (encouraging students to give something back to society).
Allegheny ranked fifth among colleges and universities in Pennsylvania and in the top 20 percent nationally in economic mobility rankings released in July by the nonprofit organization Third Way. Third Way examined which schools provide the best return on educational investment to students from low- and moderate-income backgrounds.
Colleges That Change Lives, a leading national voice in the field of college choice, has featured Allegheny since 1996, highlighting the college’s focus on personalized, student-centered learning and undergraduate research opportunities.
The Princeton Review also named Allegheny one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduate education in the 2021 publication of “The Best 386 Colleges.”