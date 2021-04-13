The Allegheny College Law & Policy Program will host two virtual lectures as part of its yearlong focus on “Seeking Justice in a Divided Nation.”
On Wednesday at 7 p.m., Audra Wilson, president and CEO of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, will present an address on understanding, navigating and confronting systems of poverty and racial disparities in legal representation. Wilson has been a champion for racial and economic justice for more than 20 years as a public interest lawyer and teacher, policy shaper, community mobilizer and experienced executive manager. Throughout her career, she has focused on the voices and experiences of communities of color and communities most impacted by injustice.
On April 21 at 7:30 p.m., Jamila Michener, professor of government at Cornell University, will present an address on civil legal representation for the poor. Michener studies American politics and policy, with a particular focus on the political causes and consequences of poverty and racial inequality. Her work explores the conditions under which economically and racially disadvantaged groups engage in the political process, the effects of that engagement, and the role of the state in shaping the political and economic trajectories of marginalized communities.
Both lectures are free and open to the public; advance registration is required, and the events will be held via Zoom.
• To register: Visit allegheny.edu/events.