Allegheny College has launched the Allegheny Center for Sustainable Development to provide sustainability research and consulting services to regional businesses and organizations.
The new center is part of the Northwest Pennsylvania Innovation Beehive Network, which was established in 2014 to enhance business expansion and development in the region.
The beehive is made up of six grant- and donation-funded centers that work together to form the hive network, with each location operating in its own specialized area of expertise. The beehive centers review proposals and provide services at no charge to startup and established businesses.
Along with Allegheny College, the network includes locations at the Erie County Public Library, Gannon University, Mercyhurst University, Penn State Behrend and PennWest Edinboro. Together, the network offers early-stage business advising, market research, branding and marketing, educational opportunities, and product and app development while giving undergraduate students unique career-building experiences. The network has served hundreds of entrepreneurs in the region.
“We are thrilled to join the Northwest Pennsylvania Innovation Beehive Network and help to advance its important role in strengthening the region’s economic development and vitality,” said Allegheny President Hilary L. Link. “The Allegheny Center for Sustainable Development builds on the strength of our nationally recognized Environmental Science and Sustainability program, our leadership as one of the first 10 carbon-neutral campuses in the U.S., and our distinctive, interdisciplinary approach to preparing students to become creative problem-solvers.”
The Allegheny Center for Sustainable Development will engage Allegheny faculty and students in meaningful research and consulting projects. Services envisioned for the center include product and manufacturing life cycle assessments, renewable energy systems design and installation, and building energy audits. The program also plans to accept proposals in the areas of sustainable agriculture, food systems, land use, environmental protection and restoration, institutional culture and behavior, energy and public policy.
Under the supervision of faculty, students will conduct research and provide consulting services through class projects, summer internships, Senior Comprehensive Projects and other avenues. The center will be managed collaboratively by the Allegheny Lab for Innovation & Creativity (ALIC), the Environmental Science & Sustainability Department, and other academic programs with sustainability-related initiatives.
The Allegheny Lab for Innovation & Creativity is a technological research, fabrication and experimentation hub dedicated to developing student skillsets synthesized with their liberal arts education. ALIC-led initiatives include microgrants for students to develop their ideas for products, services, nonprofits and projects, as well as co-op courses through which area business leaders provide students with exposure to and experience with in-demand tools and technologies. ALIC facilities include a fabrication lab with 3-D printers, laser cutters and a CNC/plasma cutter, along with a computer lab with design and game development equipment.
