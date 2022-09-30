Allegheny College on Thursday introduced a new Commitment to Access Program (CAP) that will cover 100 percent of tuition for Pennsylvania students from families earning an income of $50,000 or less.
“Since Allegheny’s founding more than two centuries ago, we have opened doors of educational opportunity,” said Ellen Johnson, Allegheny vice president for enrollment management. “The Commitment to Access Program extends that legacy. We know the cost of college can be overwhelming for many families, and we are committed to making Allegheny accessible to all Pennsylvania students.”
CAP is open to new first-year and new transfer students starting at Allegheny in fall 2023, as well as current students for the 2023–24 academic year. The program is renewable for up to four years (eight semesters), as long as income and asset guidelines continue to be met and students remain in good academic standing.
No additional application is required for CAP. Students from families meeting the eligibility criteria will be automatically considered for the program if they submit both their Allegheny admission application and Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Feb. 15. Tuition will be covered through Allegheny, federal and state awards.
“We are very grateful to the generous alumni and friends of the college who have made it a priority to support financial aid for new generations of Allegheny Gators,” Johnson said. “They are an inspiring example of the difference that an Allegheny education can make and the importance of giving back.”
Allegheny ranked fifth among colleges and universities in Pennsylvania and in the top 20 percent nationally in economic mobility rankings released in February by the nonprofit organization Third Way. Third Way examined which schools provide the best return on educational investment to students from low- and moderate-income backgrounds.
In the most recent U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, Allegheny was also recognized as one of the top 40 national liberal arts colleges for social mobility, and annual rankings by The Princeton Review, Forbes and Money have consistently highlighted Allegheny’s commitment to quality and value.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.