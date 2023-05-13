Allegheny College will confer degrees on more than 350 graduating students during commencement today.
The commencement ceremony takes place at Allegheny College on the Bentley Hall Lawn and Bicentennial Plaza beginning at 2 p.m. The commencement procession begins at 1:30 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be indoors at the David V. Wise Sport & Fitness Center. Updates on the location will be provided this morning at allegheny.edu/commencement.
Along with recognizing the college’s 2023 graduates, Allegheny will confer honorary degrees on Andre M. Perry and Kim Tillotson Fleming.
Perry is a noted researcher and senior fellow at Brookings Metro and is part of The Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. The Brookings Institution is a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington. Brookings Metro’s mission is to collaborate with local leaders to transform original research insights into policy and practical solutions.
Perry, a 1993 graduate of Allegheny, is a nationally known and respected commentator on race, structural inequality, and education. He also is a scholar-in-residence at American University, and a professor of practice of economics at Washington University.
Kim Tillotson Fleming is vice chair of Baird, a private wealth management firm based in Milwaukee, Wis. Prior to joining Baird, Fleming was chair and chief executive officer of Hefren-Tillotson, a privately held Pittsburgh-based firm offering comprehensive financial planning and investment advisory services for individuals, foundations, trusts and qualified retirement plans.
