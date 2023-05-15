Allegheny College presented degrees to 363 graduating students Saturday and gave honorary degrees to two distinguished leaders in commencement ceremonies held outdoors in the shadow of the college’s historic Bentley Hall.
Honorary doctorates of humane letters were conferred on Andre M. Perry — a 1993 Allegheny graduate, scholar-in-residence at American University in Washington, D.C., and professor of the practice of economics at Washington University; and Kim Tillotson Fleming, a former Allegheny College trustee and parent, and vice chair at Baird, a private wealth management firm.
Perry is a noted researcher and senior fellow at Brookings Metro, which is part of The Brookings Institution in Washington. The institution is a nonprofit public policy organization.
Perry is a nationally known and respected commentator on race, structural inequality and education. His pioneering work on asset devaluation has made him a go-to researcher for policymakers, community development professionals and civil rights groups.
In 2020, Perry released the book “Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in Black Cities,” and in 2018 authored the Brookings Institution report “The Devaluation of Assets in Black Neighborhoods.” His scholarship at Brookings has analyzed Black-majority cities and institutions in America, focusing on valuable assets worthy of increased investment.
“Expand your ideas of what a family is,” Perry said in his commencement address to graduates and the crowd.
“Martin Luther King, Jr. said in 1964, ‘We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools,’” Perry continued. “We must call for an authentic civic patriotism — the idea of a mother country in which our civic bonds produce a sense of belonging and collective sense of identity. Ultimately, democracy demands a patriotism that reflects our authentic connections to one another.”
Perry also spoke of the power writing has had in his life.
“Write when you’re falling in love and when you’re breaking apart,” he said. “Write when you get your dream job and write when you’re out of work … most importantly, write when you think your words can heal yourself or others.”
Fleming was honored by Allegheny for her service work.
Fleming previously was the chair and chief executive officer of Hefren-Tillotson, a privately held Pittsburgh-based financial planning and investment advisory firm. She serves on multiple boards, including The Buhl Foundation, Dollar Bank and the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. In 2017, she served as the Allegheny College executive in residence for the Center for Business and Economics.
Service work has been vital to Fleming, and she has been actively involved with local, national and international project-related mission trips, including multiple Habitat for Humanity trips to Guatemala. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Northwestern University and several professional designations.
Allegheny’s Acting President Ron Cole also addressed the graduating students.
“In conversations that I’ve had with Allegheny alumni from across generations and from a wide range of backgrounds, what I’ve heard from alumni is this: Allegheny prepared me for paths and careers that I didn’t know that I’d have — for jobs that I didn’t know existed,” Cole told the graduates. “Remember — the vocations of today are not necessarily the vocations of tomorrow.”
In closing, Cole told the graduates, “You are prepared for your journey ahead.”
