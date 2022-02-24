Allegheny College’s World Languages & Cultures International Film Festival opens March 3 at The Movies at Meadville.
The first movie in the series is “The Perfect Candidate” (Arabic), the winner of the FEST International Film Festive and Florida Film Festival in 2020. It was directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, a female filmmaker in Saudi Arabia who is regarded as one of the significant cinematic figures in the kingdom.
Her work is praised for encouraging discussions on topics generally considered too taboo, like tolerance, the dangers of orthodoxy, and the need for Saudis to take a critical look at their traditional and restrictive culture. Wadjda is a headstrong Saudi doctor who runs for local political office, finding her courage but getting frustrated by the limitations and restrictions placed upon her.
The film begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Other movies in the series:
• March 10: “Better Days” (Chinese)
• March 17: “Les Misérables” (French)
• March 31: “Undine” (German)
• April 7: “Parallel Mothers” (Spanish)