Allegheny College has changed its COVID-19 testing location for the campus community.
The college announced on its coronavirus website that all daily COVID-19 testing will take place at the Winslow Health Center, which is located in Schultz Hall on Park Avenue.
“Over the past two years, our colleagues in athletics have been wonderful hosts to ACHA (Allegheny College Health Agency) as we have worked together to keep our community safe. We appreciate their kindness and willingness to share their facilities, but the time has come to shift the testing site to allow athletics to fully utilize their space,” Dr. Gabrielle Morrow wrote.
The college said COVID-19 testing for move-in will occur at the Wise Center location as it has in previous semesters due to the large volume of participants.
Move-in testing instructions will be sent to students as part of their return-to-campus communications. Employees wishing to test on move-in days will be able to do so but should be aware of the greater number of participants on those particular days.
As part of its plan for the 2022-23 academic year, the college said all students, employees and guests from outside the community “will make their own decisions about masking on campus.”
Allegheny will make masks available throughout campus.
Also, the college is requiring all students and employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and one booster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.