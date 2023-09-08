Allegheny College now owns the former Theta Chi fraternity house, 388 N. Main St., but the school has no immediate plans for the building or site, according to a college spokeswoman.
Allegheny paid $150,000 for the building and land, buying it from the Beta Chi Building Association for Theta Chi Fraternity at Allegheny College. The deed, dated Aug. 28, was recorded Sept. 1, according to property records filed at the Crawford County Office of Register and Recorder.
The home, built in 1923, has 5,599 square feet with 22 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an industrial stove and fire suppression system in the kitchen, and parking for approximately 12 vehicles. The building’s lot, at the northwest corner of North Main and Allegheny streets, contains 18,562.5 square feet.
Home of the Beta Chi chapter of Theta Chi at Allegheny College since 1942, the Beta Chi Building Association put the property on the market in December 2022. The association opted to sell it due to a combination of recurring property maintenance issues, lower enrollment within the chapter, and insufficient financial donations.
Theta Chi was the only fraternity or sorority organization at Allegheny to own its place of residence. All other residences are owned and operated by the college, similar to special-interest housing. With Theta Chi owning its house, it had handled its own property maintenance.
Theta Chi members have been able to group together in student housing, Ellen Johnson, Allegheny’s vice president for enrollment management, said Thursday.
What use Allegheny may make of the Theta Chi building and property is yet to be determined, though the building will remain vacant for this academic year, Johnson said.
“It will stand as is for now,” Johnson said, adding Allegheny expects to have a proposed plan for the site by next spring.
“There are a number of different options,” Johnson said. “Possibilities could be we renovate it, make it a mix-use building or take down for green space. It could have plantings and signage like we have at the southern end of campus (at Loomis and North Main streets).”
“We had an opportunity to purchase it. It’s been perceived as part of the north end of campus, though we didn’t own it,” Johnson said.
The buying opportunity came after the Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Executive Commission (CCDAEC) decided not to purchase the site.
In July, CCDAEC sought a zoning hearing from the city to convert the fraternity house into to a substance abuse disorder treatment facility housing 15 to 24 people. But on July 10, the hearing was called off after CCDAEC, informed the city’s zoning office that it had withdrawn its purchase offer.
Anita Robinson, CCDAEC’s executive director, told The Meadville Tribune that the commission withdrew its buy offer when an architectural review found converting the building into a treatment center had exceeded the initial projected construction costs of $500,000 to $800,000.
