Allegheny College has announced it is cutting a total of 36 positions — both administrative and staff.
In making the announcement in a prepared statement released this afternoon, the college didn’t say when the cuts will take effect, but said 12 of the positions being eliminated already are vacant.
Allegheny said while it has been planning for a decline in the number of college-age students nationwide, the school “has since faced significant financial and enrollment challenges that were accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The position eliminations are part of expense reductions mandated and supported by Allegheny’s Board of Trustees. There will be 24 employees whose positions will be eliminated and 12 vacant positions that won’t be filled, the statement said.
“These decisions were very difficult but necessary in helping to resolve financial strains and position the college for a bright future aligned with the strategic priorities that President Hilary Link rolled out earlier in the spring,” the college said.
