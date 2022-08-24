Allegheny College has again been named one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduate education by The Princeton Review.
The education services company features Allegheny in “The Best 388 Colleges,” the 2023 edition of its flagship college guide.
In its profile on Allegheny, The Princeton Review quotes extensively from students surveyed for the guide. Students praised Allegheny for the opportunity “to mix and match majors and minors from different disciplines.” The faculty at the college are “dedicated to helping [students] succeed and they genuinely want to see [students] do well.” In addition, the college’s required Senior Comp was lauded for helping “to bolster resumes and prep students for graduate schools.”
The guidebook also notes that the Allegheny campus is “full of different interests, experiences and talents” and is a place where “everyone can find something [they’re] passionate about.” Allegheny is “small enough that you will see a familiar face wherever you go, without feeling like you know everyone on campus,” a student noted.
Only about 14 percent of America’s 2,700 four-year colleges are profiled in “The Best 388 Colleges.”
The Princeton Review chose the colleges for the book based on data it annually collects from surveys of 2,000 college administrators about their institutions’ academic offerings. For its selection of profiled schools for the book, the company also reviews data from its surveys of students attending the schools.
This recognition is the latest in a string of accolades that highlight Allegheny’s quality and value.
In September 2021, U.S. News & World Report once again named Allegheny one of the top 100 national liberal arts colleges in the country. Along with several other accolades, Allegheny was recognized as a Top 45 best value national liberal arts college, based on both academic quality and cost, and a Top 20 school with stellar examples of undergraduate research/creative projects among all colleges and universities in the U.S.
Washington Monthly recognized Allegheny among the top 35 best liberal arts colleges in the nation in the publication’s 2021 rankings. Washington Monthly rated top liberal arts colleges in the nation based on three broad categories: social mobility (recruiting and graduating low-income students), research (producing cutting-edge scholarship and Ph.D.s), and service (encouraging students to give something back to society).
In their most recent college rankings, Forbes and Money have recognized Allegheny among the nation’s top colleges based on quality and return on investment for students.
Allegheny College ranked fifth among colleges and universities in Pennsylvania and in the top 20 percent nationally in economic mobility rankings released in July 2021 by the nonprofit organization Third Way. Third Way examined which schools provide the best return on educational investment to students from low- and moderate-income backgrounds.
Colleges That Change Lives, a leading national voice in the field of college choice, has featured Allegheny since 1996, highlighting the college’s focus on personalized, student-centered learning and undergraduate research
