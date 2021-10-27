Kevin Kovalycsik has been appointed as chief of staff at Allegheny College. He assumed his new position on Oct. 18.
As chief of staff, Kovalycsik will serve as a member of Allegheny College President Hilary L. Link’s senior staff and contribute to institutional planning. He will play an active role in moving the president’s strategic priorities forward and in managing complex, high-priority projects and initiatives across campus and with outside communities and agencies. Among many other responsibilities, he will also serve as a liaison for the president with other administrative leaders and staff.
"Kevin is a strategic, innovative thinker and leader, and we are very excited to welcome him to the Allegheny College community," Link said. "He brings a wide range of skills and professional experiences to this position, which will help to support the important work of implementing our vision for an even stronger future for Allegheny College."
Kovalycsik previously served as chief of staff of Engineering Medicine at Texas A&M University and chief of staff at Hellenic College Holy Cross in Massachusetts. Prior to these experiences, he also taught economics and business courses at a number of institutions in Vancouver, British Columbia. Prior to his career in higher education, he worked in athletic operations for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, the United States Tennis Association and the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority.
"I’m honored to join the Allegheny College community," Kovalycsik said. "I look forward to building relationships throughout the college and working collaboratively to advance Allegheny's strategic priorities."