Allegheny College has received a grant of $529,500 from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) through the Science Education Program’s Inclusive Excellence Initiative. The grant will support the development of a more inclusive STEM curriculum, with the goal of ensuring that all students feel they belong and can be successful in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
“This generous grant from HHMI reflects and will further strengthen Allegheny’s longstanding commitment to creating an inclusive, empowering environment for students from a wide range of backgrounds,” said Ron Cole, the college’s interim president. “We’re excited to be at the forefront of this important work and to enhance access for students to STEM learning with our distinctive, multidisciplinary approach to solving important societal problems.”
The HHMI grant will support efforts designed to foster equity in students’ experiences and outcomes in STEM disciplines at Allegheny. In particular, the grant-funded initiative will focus on making the content of the introductory science experience more inclusive.
Allegheny faculty in the natural sciences and mathematics will establish multidisciplinary teaching teams that span introductory STEM courses that students typically take during the same semester. Those faculty will collaborate to identify shared content and concepts in their courses, and then they will devise teaching strategies to highlight the interconnectedness of their disciplines and increase students’ success in both courses.
“Collaboration and ongoing improvement are at the heart of these important, impactful initiatives that are funded by HHMI,” said Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry Tim Chapp, who is serving as the project director for this grant-funded initiative at Allegheny. “This program is a remarkable opportunity for Allegheny and other institutions to address opportunity gaps for students who have been historically underrepresented in STEM, including students of color, first-generation college students, women, and students from low-income families.”
Colleges and universities selected for the grant are divided into seven Learning Community Clusters (LCCs), with approximately 15 institutions belonging to each LCC. The grant will enable Allegheny to partner on a six-year effort with other schools in Learning Community Cluster 3. The cluster aims to shift institutions from deficit- to achievement-oriented thinking and practices through five overlapping areas of activity: continuing education, inclusive curricula, student empowerment, inclusive collaboration, and broader approaches to institutional transformation.
Other institutions in Learning Community Cluster 3 include Auburn University at Montgomery, California State University East Bay, College of the Holy Cross, Emmanuel College, Hartwick College, Mount Holyoke College, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Rollins College, St. John’s University, The University of Akron, University of Kansas, University of Virginia, and Vanderbilt University. In addition to Chapp, the Allegheny IE3 team is composed of faculty from biology, chemistry and physics, including Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry Ivelitza Garcia, Associate Professor of Biology and Biochemistry Brad Hersh, Professor of Physics Dan Willey, and Associate Professor of Biology and Geology Lisa Whitenack.
The grant will also support workshops and professional development opportunities for Allegheny faculty and students in partnership with other institutions and the college’s director of faculty and development and dean for diversity, equity and inclusion.
The HHMI grant will build on other initiatives at Allegheny to support students’ sense of belonging and success in STEM fields. In September 2021, Allegheny was awarded a grant of $1,400,294 from the National Science Foundation through the S-STEM (Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) program. The grant is providing scholarships and programmatic support for academic and co-curricular mentoring to 24 academically talented low-income students.
