As firefighters worked to extricate a driver following a crash at the intersection of Park Avenue and Allegheny Street late Wednesday morning, another crash took place involving a driver who ignored police directions to turn around and avoid the scene, according to Meadville Police Department.
Neither crash resulted in serious injuries, according to city police. But the second crash caused damage to the rear of Meadville Central Fire Department’s second engine, according to Chief Patrick Wiley. Though in need of repair, the engine remains in service, he said.
The first crash tool place at approximately 10:08 a.m., according to a city police report.
Curtis Y. Frank, 77, of Meadville was westbound on Allegheny Street at the time of the crash while Rebecca J. Frazier, 55, of Saegertown was headed north on Park Avenue, according to the report. When Frank entered the intersection, his Ford Escape was struck in the driver’s side door area by Frazier’s Jeep Cherokee.
Both vehicles were disabled in the crash and Frank was trapped inside his vehicle, according to police. As firefighters and police officers responded to the scene, emergency vehicles were positioned to block approaching traffic and an officer conducted traffic control as firefighters worked to extricate Frank.
The fire department’s second engine, a 1991 Grumman, was parked north of the crash in the southbound lane. Another city fire truck was parked in the northbound lane and a city police vehicle was parked in the southbound lane as well, according to the police report in the second crash. The three vehicles blocking traffic all had their emergency lights activated.
Colleen Susan Furno of Meadville, driving a Toyota station wagon, was traveling south on Park Avenue at around 10:35 a.m. when she approached the scene of the first crash. Furno was told several times to turn around due to the temporary road closure, according to police.
Despite the orders to turn around, Furno continued south until she reached the emergency vehicles blocking the roadway, police reported. She then began to turn around and in doing so struck the rear end of the Grumman engine.
Neither Furno nor emergency responders in the area were injured in the crash, according to police. Furno’s vehicle sustained minor damage to the rear passenger side.
The fire truck sustained damage to the rear bumper, according to Wiley.
“We’re going to have it looked at in the next day or two to see what all is broken underneath,” he said. A preliminary check of the damage confirmed that the bumper was safe for crew members to stand on when necessary while the engine awaits repairs, Wiley added.
No citations had been issued as a result of the first crash by Thursday afternoon.
In the second crash, Furno was cited for limitations on backing, duty of driver in emergency response areas and obedience to authorized persons directing traffic, according to police.
Police Chief Michael Tautin did not have data on the frequency of crashes at the Allegheny Street and Park Avenue intersection, but said the geography of the location can contribute to the severity of crashes. Drivers headed south on Park north of Allegheny are descending a hill and tend to reach higher speeds as a result, he noted.
“When we get them, they tend to be a little worse,” he said of crashes at the intersection.
Wiley offered advice for drivers approaching the scene of an earlier crash.
“If you’re going to be able to pass, do it with regard for the emergency workers,” he said. “If you’re directed to turn around, please do so.”
