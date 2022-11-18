The theft of a gasoline can and baby wipes at a Love’s gas station in Butler County were the primary leads Pennsylvania State Police used to determine what may have happened to Joseph DeTello, according to court documents.
DeTello, 40, of Meadville was found dead the afternoon of Nov. 3 near some weeds off Young Road in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County.
Johnny F. Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, is accused by state police of strangling DeTello at a Jackson Township, Mercer County, property. Police allege Henry then used DeTello’s tan Volvo SUV to drive the remains into Lawrence County, where Henry left both DeTello’s body and SUV in the 1900 block of Young Road.
DeTello’s death was ruled a homicide due to asphyxiation following an autopsy Nov. 4 at Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver County.
DeTello had suffered numerous cuts and abrasions on his head and body, and a 12-inch piece of fabric was removed from his throat, along with small rocks, according to the arrest affidavit filed against Henry. Rocks also were in DeTello’s bronchial airways, and DeTello had sandy dirt in his eyes, ears and face, the affidavit said.
Henry currently is being held in the Franklin County, Ohio, Correction Center II in Columbus, Ohio, awaiting extradition back to Mercer County. Henry was picked up Tuesday in Columbus on an arrest warrant issued out of Mercer County.
Henry is being charged with criminal homicide, aggravated and simple assault, strangulation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and abuse of a corpse in DeTello’s death.
Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker credited the state police in New Castle for taking the lead in the investigation that led to DeTello’s alleged killer.
Acker said police had received a tip the homicide may have occurred at a residence near Lake Latonka in Mercer County, a location not far from the state police barracks in Mercer County.
Acker said the alleged motive in the case was unknown. Court documents indicate Henry and DeTello knew each other.
DeTello’s remains were spotted about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3 by a passerby who saw DeTello lying outside an SUV along Young Road, according to police. The passerby stopped to render assistance. The passerby and two bicyclists then rendered CPR to DeTello, who was not breathing, until emergency units arrived, according to police reports.
According to the arrest affidavit, when police arrived they found DeTello lying next to the SUV at the side of the road. Police noted trauma to DeTello’s head and body, and he was missing his left shoe. Troopers identified DeTello by his driver’s license, the affidavit said.
Police also found a Scepter brand gas can nozzle in a wooded area next to the road, not far from DeTello’s body. A package of baby wipes was lying next to the nozzle, along with DeTello’s other shoe, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said a witness had driven past the area and saw a man who was bent over on the passenger side of the SUV in the southbound ditch, “messing with something.” The witness told police as he approached the SUV, the man stood up and walked to the driver’s side door of the vehicle and made eye contact with him. The witness described the man as a Black male with a goatee.
On Nov. 4, state police canvassed gas stations in the area to find Scepter brand gasoline cans. At the Love’s gas station in Butler County, police found gas cans for sale that were similar to the one found at the crime scene, the complaint states.
A police review of the store’s Nov. 3 surveillance videos found what appeared to be DeTello’s SUV entering the parking lot around 3:42 p.m. and parking out of camera range, the affidavit said. A Black male with facial hair was seen in the Love’s store around 3:45 p.m., the affidavit said.
The surveillance video showed the man placing a package of baby wipes into the front of his pants and taking a red 5-gallon Scepter gasoline can with a nozzle like the one found near DeTello’s body without paying for the items, the affidavit said.
The man could be seen pumping $5.12 worth of gas into the can then walking back into the store and paying for the gas, the affidavit said. The man then walked toward where the SUV was parked. The SUV then left the parking lot at 3:52 p.m., traveling west on Route 108 in the direction where DeTello’s body was discovered, the affidavit said.
State police in New Castle shared that information with state police in Mercer County, where multiple law enforcement officers recognized the male as Henry, according to the court paperwork.
In an interview with police Nov. 7, DeTello’s husband told investigators DeTello was an associate of Henry and that Henry often had been to the DeTello’s house, the affidavit said.
Another man interviewed by state police at Mercer on Nov. 10 told investigators DeTello and Henry had been at his house on North Cottage Road in Jackson Township Nov. 3, the affidavit said. The man said DeTello had arrived driving a tan Volvo SUV while Henry drove a Kia K5 sedan, the affidavit said.
When Henry arrived, Henry asked the man to go inside the home so Henry and DeTello could talk, the affidavit said. The man said he went into the house while Henry and DeTello went into a shed, where the two men stayed for about 30 minutes. The man said he went outside to feed his horse and DeTello and Henry were still in the shed, the affidavit said.
The man said he came out of the home and Henry instructed the man to drive Henry’s Kia K5 sedan to the Roadway Inn along the Mercer exit of Interstate 80, the affidavit said. The man told police he was in the Kia when Henry approached the vehicle from the shed and Henry “was sweating profusely,” the affidavit said. The man told police he didn’t see DeTello after that, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the man said he arrived at Roadway Inn when Henry called him and told the to go back to his house and look for Henry’s cell phone.
The man said he went back to his home and saw that both Henry and DeTello were gone, along with DeTello’s vehicle, the affidavit said.
The man told police he later met Henry in Jamestown, and he and Henry went back to the man’s house in Henry’s Kia K5, the affidavit said.
Police executed a search warrant on the man’s Jackson Township home and found tire tracks leading from the driveway to the shed in the backyard, the affidavit said.
The police also found a material similar to that which was removed from DeTello’s throat during the autopsy, the affidavit said. Forensic services members processed the inside of the shed and confiscated several items that contained suspected blood, the affidavit said.
The formal criminal complaint and arrest warrant filed against Henry on Monday were sealed for 72 hours through Mercer County Court of Common Pleas at the request of Pennsylvania State Police.
The New Castle News and The Meadville Tribune each obtained a copy of the criminal complaint and arrest affidavit Thursday when the 72 hours had ended.
In the affidavit of probable cause to arrest Henry, police said the immediate release of the filing of charges and the warrant “would greatly jeopardize the ability of law enforcement to take Henry into custody” as well as place potential witnesses in the case in immediate danger.
Meadville Tribune reporter Keith Gushard contributed to this report. Wachter is a reporter with The New Castle News, which like The Meadville Tribune, is owned by CNHI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.