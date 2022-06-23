VERNON TOWNSHIP — An Erie man is scheduled to stand trial in Crawford County for allegedly causing $40,000 in damages at a Vernon Township car wash during two burglaries earlier this month.
Benjamin D. Kightlinger was ordered held for trial following a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver in Vernon Township.
Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville accuse Kightlinger, 25, of 4844 Thoroughbred Loop, of damaging the 5 Star Auto Wash on Conneaut Lake Road in two burglaries within two days — on June 8 and 10.
Kightlinger was living at mobile home park in Vernon at the time of his arrest on June 10, according to court documents.
He was arrested around 3:20 a.m. June 10 after troopers responded to a burglary in progress at the 5 Star Auto Wash, spotting Kightlinger allegedly breaking into a cashier machine, according to a news release from police.
5 Star Auto Wash is a two-bay, self-service automatic vehicle wash with cashier machines for each bay.
According to court documents, Kightlinger had burglarized the same car wash June 8 at 10:21 p.m.
Kightlinger was ordered to stand trial on two felony counts of burglary, two felony counts of criminal mischief, a felony count of criminal trespass, plus a misdemeanor count of theft and two summary counts of disorderly conduct.
A misdemeanor count of resisting arrest was dismissed by Zilhaver, according to court documents.
Kightlinger is free on $10,000 bond awaiting trial. He is scheduled to go to trial during the November term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
