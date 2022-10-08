By Brian Hasenkopf
In a meeting the other day (at my software engineering job), a co-worker used the phrase, “All things happen for a reason.”
Another co-worker immediately rebutted, “I don’t believe that at all.”
It wasn’t the time for what undoubtedly would turn into a philosophical debate, but I wanted to ask the rebutting co-worker why he doesn’t believe it?
In order to answer, he would have to give a reason. You may have heard, or even perhaps used, that phrase, “All things happen for a reason,” but is it true? If so, why?
Here’s my reason for why I think the phrase is true. Reason is one of those things that if you set out to prove its nonexistence in whole or in part, you end up only proving the opposite. You’d have to use reason to prove there is no reason, and the argument is then self-contradictory. It’s like the phrase, “There are no absolutes.”
Of course, that statement itself is an absolute, and therefore self-contradicting. Reason is something that is inherent or innate to us as human beings. It is part of the image of God in which we are made. As you may know, God himself calls us to, “Come now, and let us reason together.” (Isaiah 1:18)
God expects us to be able to reason with him, because we are made like him. As far as all things happening for a reason, there are times when we may say that we see no reason for a particular action. It doesn’t mean that there isn’t a reason, but simply that one isn’t apparent to us. We know that there are good reasons and bad reasons. We also know that there are levels of reasons. In other words, certain actions may be the result of a number of reasons.
For example, in Genesis, Joseph was sold by his brothers into slavery in Egypt. If you recall the story, Joseph ended up becoming Pharaoh’s right-hand man and rescuing his own family by wisely managing the supply of food. The informative line in the story is Joseph’s consoling words to his brothers, “As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good in order to bring about this present result, to preserve many people alive.” (Genesis 50:20)
Here we have two levels of reason: man’s and God’s. Neither doing violence to the other. Both working in harmony to reach their desired ends; one for evil, one for good! I think the words of Joseph find their fullest expression in a similar example in the life of Jesus of Nazareth. Judas delivers Jesus over to those who will crucify him.
The apostle Paul uses the same words (“deliver over”) to describe the same event only from God’s perspective. God delivers Jesus over to be crucified in order to rescue us from the consequences of our sin (Romans 4:23).
Once again, two levels of reason for the same event: one for evil, one for good! Joseph’s words apply, “God meant it for good in order to bring about this present result, to preserve many people alive.”
All things happen for a reason, because God is a God of reason and we are made in his image.
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.