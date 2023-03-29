The impact of this past weekend’s storm — which included a wind burst of up to 100 miles an hour — still played out Tuesday as cleanup efforts continued. Electricity in parts of western and southwestern Crawford County isn’t expected to be fully restored until late tonight.
After being closed since about 3:30 p.m. Saturday due to a loss of electricity, Hunter’s Inn, a popular restaurant in East Mead Township, will reopen today, according to co-owner Megan Botka.
The power loss caused the restaurant’s coolers to not be able to hold a stable temperature by Sunday afternoon, Botka said. It meant Hunter’s had to discard thousands of dollars in food since electricity wasn’t restored until around 5 a.m. Monday.
Botka said Monday and Tuesday were days of “clearing and cleaning” to prep for restocking.
“We had to throw out everything that was fresh food or frozen,” she said. “We pulled it all out, photographed it Monday to document it for the insurance company. We’ve done extra cleaning and are getting a delivery today (Tuesday).”
While some businesses were closed, others — such as hardware stores — saw in influx of business in the wake of the storm.
Saegertown Hardware sold about a dozen portable generators between Sunday and Monday, according to Justin Corwin, the store’s manager. Its repair shop also has worked on about another dozen generators.
The store usually may only sell one or two generators at any given time.
“There’s been a lot of interest in chain saws and our chain saw sharpener has been going nonstop,” Corwin said.
Paula Holabaugh, who co-owns Ralston’s Hardware at Conneaut Lake with her husband, Dick, said the store was busy following the storm.
“We had eight calls for generators, but we didn’t have any in stock,” she said. “We did sell a lot of power plugs for generators, a lot of lamp oil and even kerosene heaters.”
Strong winds blew as thunderstorms rolled over the area Saturday afternoon with gusts of up 70 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland.
In a damage survey issued Tuesday, the NWS office in Cleveland said Venango Township in northern Crawford County was hit with a microburst of wind at 3:24 p.m. Saturday with wind speed of 90 to 100 mph.
A microburst is a column of sinking air within a thunderstorm and usually is no more than 2.5 miles in diameter. The column drops down quickly as the storm moves forward, collapsing in on itself.
The burst began a mile north of the borough of Venango, just west of Old Plank Road, according to the NWS.
The path was only 20 to 30 yards at its widest, but the burst traveled almost a full half-mile as it moved west-southwest to east-northeast, indicating straight-line winds.
It traveled across Plank Road between Merritt’s Landing and Zimmerman Road and damage ended on the east bank of French Creek, according to the Weather Service.
Numerous trees were snapped 10 to 30 feet above ground with debris scattered, the NWS said. Winds blew out windows and tore off a sheet metal roof on a fishing camp, blew a tree onto a home and debris on an RV trailer in the area.
Though fewer than 500 customers in Crawford County still were without electric service as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 70 percent of them were in western and southwestern parts of the county — and full service isn’t expected to be restored until 11 p.m. today.
The bulk of them concentrated in three townships in the southwestern part of the county — North Shenango, South Shenango and West Shenango.
A combined total of 445 Penelec and PennPower customers in the county were still without power Tuesday, according to FirstEnergy Corp.’s outage website. FirstEnergy is the parent company of both firms.
South Shenango had123 customers still out, West Shenango had 159 and North Shenango just 55, while West Fallowfield and East Fallowfield townships had a combined 13 customers still out. The borough of Conneaut Lake had 57 customers without power and neighboring Sadsbury Township, 23.
Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which also provides electricity in the county, was reporting one customer without power.
The Crawford County Department of Public Safety reported Route 322 in West Shenango Township reopened early Tuesday afternoon. The highway had been closed since Saturday between Bush Road and Turnersville Road due to wires and transformers down in the road.
However, in eastern Crawford County, Magee Road, Five Corners Road, Mageetown Road and Freemont Street are closed between Route 408/Main Street in Townville to Lincoln Avenue in the borough due to wires and trees down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.