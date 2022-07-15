The signs are hung, the floors are swept, and the last boards were being attached to the building’s back side: Volunteers bustled in and out of Meadville Railroad Depot on Thursday afternoon much the same way train passengers would have done in 1881.
The current preparations represent the finishing touches on a three-and-a-half-year project to completely renovate the 141-year-old depot. The official grand opening of the railroad museum and community center takes place Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s quite a change from when it was Meadville Farm & Garden,” said Bernie Hanmore, president of French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society, the nonprofit that has transformed the depot. “If you were ever there when it was the Farm & Garden — oh, it’s nothing like that today.”
The 150-by-30-foot building is an impressive and eye-pleasing mix of old and new, all of it orderly, clean and welcoming. About two-thirds of the building features exhibits that highlight Meadville’s role in railroading history, with numerous model railroad displays bringing that history to life. The longest extends nearly 120 feet down the building’s eastern wall, darting through tunnels to move from one room to the next. The model parallels the real tracks visible right outside the building.
But while visitors coming in through the main entrance will be drawn to the memorabilia of an industry that helped make Meadville, perhaps the most visually striking part of the depot is the emptiest part.
The rear third of the structure is a community room where past and present meet. Above, 141-year-old wooden beams stretch from side to side. Newly installed shiplap siding covers the ceiling and walls, and below, a floor warped by the centuries shines from recent restoration.
If the labor of love that produced the depot is a sort of gift from the society members to their community, the community room is quite a bow on top of that gift. The room will be available to organizations for meetings, children’s parties and more.
“We’re hoping for all different things,” Hanmore said. “We don’t ask for any money, we just ask for a donation.”
The society has traveled far on donations to this point. More than $200,000 has been raised to support the creation of the depot, according to Hanmore.
“The community has supported this project unbelievably,” he said.
Society members and other volunteers have contributed quite a bit of sweat as well, with a half-dozen or more members meeting each Tuesday and Thursday to work on the project for more than three years.
Early reviews suggested the work was worth it.
Asher Piper, 3, had a hard time standing still as he moved back and forth between a glass case in the center of the building to the long model railroad nearby. With his face pressed against the case, Asher examined a replica of Engine No. 5, the locomotive that in 1863 pulled the first through-service train to arrive in Meadville. Stepping to the side of the room, Asher was just tall enough to peer at the toy train motoring by.
“We’re just trying to make this little railroad fan happy,” said Kathleen Piper, Asher’s mother, as she held 1-year-old Rowan. The family, with grandparents in tow, was camping at Pymatuning State Park on a trip from their home in Cleveland when they were lured to Meadville by the depot, unaware of the grand opening.
“We might come back,” she added.
The railroad enthusiasts responsible for the museum — many of them in their 70s and 80s — are hopeful that many others will share the Piper family’s reaction.
“It’s in the center of town,” board member Jack Sheetz said, “and hopefully it will be a tourist attraction.”
The depot is already exercising a gravitational pull of sorts, according to board member John Snyder. People who have been holding onto railroad-related antiques for decades now have a place to put them, and there’s good reason to be optimistic about an increase in donations of such material, according to Snyder.
He should know. In one corner display is an expanding, three-level upholsterer’s toolbox once used on railroad cars. Though the wooden container looks new, it was used by Snyder’s great-grandfather. After resting on a living room shelf for more than 50 years, it’s now a museum piece.
The museum displays, like the railroads they document, are expected to be frequently in motion.
“We’re changing it all the time,” Snyder said. “Nothing is stationary. It’s all going to be moved around. So when you come in here now and when you come back in six weeks or six months, you’ll see a lot of stuff you didn’t see before.”
As for the next few days, what society members most hope to see in the museum is the sort of crowds that would have climbed on and off the frequently arriving trains of late-1800s Meadville.
“We’re looking for people to enjoy this place since we put three years of hard labor into it,” Hanmore said. “We’re hoping that people enjoy it — that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
