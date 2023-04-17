Transportation enthusiasts were in luck Saturday as Meadville Railroad Depot’s opening day brought not only the usual train-related displays, but a field full of classic farm equipment and oddball vehicles.
Inspecting a mid-20th-century-era “ice skeeter,” Tiffany Sobieski laughed when she explained what had drawn her and her husband, Evan, to the event.
“We’re nerds,” she said. “We love history — and Meadville has a lot.”
A similar love of old machines drew members of the Cochranton-based French Creek Valley Antique Equipment club and a few from the Jimtown Tractor and Engine Association of Jamestown.
French Creek Valley club member John Alsdorf said his father had been a track supervisor for the railroad for more than 40 years. In fact, over the winter Alsdorf donated a track level that had belonged to his father to Meadville Railroad Depot. What brought John and his brother Chuck to the event, however, was their interest in classic farm equipment, including several glossy red mid-20th-century tractors they had brought to display.
“We’re having a pretty good turnout,” John said of the event.
For Ron Hersman of Polk, the event was a chance to display some of his International Harvester memorabilia, much of it — like the W.L. Dunn International Sales & Service calendar and the Thompson Farm Supply ruler — from northwestern Pennsylvania.
“My dad had International Harvesters on the farm,” he said by way of explanation.
In another case, Herman had a rifle made by the company better known for its heavy machinery. In the 1950s, he explained, International Harvester made M1 Garand rifles as demand grew due to the Korean War.
The vintage firearm was the sort of surprise the Sobieskis went looking for at the depot.
When they saw the Railroad Depot was open Saturday, the couple decided to stop, having long intended to visit without having followed through previously.
“It’s time to be tourists in your hometown,” Tiffany told Evan as they headed into the restored depot constructed in 1881. “It’s the stuff you miss.”
You can go
Meadville Railroad Depot, 136 Mead Ave., will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the summer. Admission is free. The French Creek Valley Antique Equipment Club, which held a display for the depot’s opening day, will join Jimtown Tractor and Engine Association for a show at Jamestown Community Fairgrounds, 204 Shenango St., Jamestown, from June 23 to 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.