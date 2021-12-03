CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — An Albion man remains hospitalized after being shot by his son in a hunting incident Wednesday afternoon in northern Crawford County.
Lawrence S. Pavolko, 58, of 12601 Pont Road, remains at UPMC Hamot in Erie following surgery for a gunshot wound to the chest.
“No vital organs were struck (by the bullet) and he’s progressing,” Officer Jason Amory, information and education officer with the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northwest Regional Office in Franklin, told the Tribune on Thursday.
Pavolko was among five people hunting on private land off Irish Road near its intersection with Middle Road in Cussewago Township when he was shot around 1:15 p.m., according to a commission report. The area is about 1.5 miles east of Crossingville and about 6.5 miles southwest of Edinboro.
Pavolko was wearing fluorescent orange on his head, chest and back as required when hunting during deer firearms season, the report said.
Three of the hunters were driving deer while the two other hunters (which included Pavolko) were at a stationary location, Amory told the Tribune.
During the drive, a deer was spotted by Pavolko and the other stationary hunter, each of whom then fired a shot at the animal, Amory said.
“Then the middle driver presumably saw the same deer and shot,” the report said. “Just after the shot, yelling was heard. It was found that the bullet struck the victim (Pavolko) in the upper chest.”
Pavolko was struck once in the chest by a round from a .30-06 caliber rifle fired by Nathan R. Pavolko, 28, of 8873 Millgrove Road, Springboro, according to the report.
Nathan is Lawrence’s son, Amory confirmed.
The four hunters gave first aid to the elder Pavolko until emergency medical services personnel arrived on the scene.
“Their immediate aid really helped,” Amory said.
Pavolko was flown from the scene by helicopter ambulance to the hospital.
The investigation remains open, Amory said.
A final investigative report on the incident is due in 10 days, Amory said. Once the report is filed, the commission will determine whether to file any charges in the case.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.