Crawford County is under an air quality alert until midnight tonight.
The National Weather Service said Wednesday afternoon that a code red air quality action day for fine particulates has been issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is contributing to high levels of particulate matter in the air, the agency said. Some of the matter could include smoke, soot and dust,
Residents should limit time outdoors, especially vulnerable populations, including small children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments.
Kids, who often are encouraged to go out and play, “are more susceptible to smoke for a number of reasons,” said Laura Kate Bender, the lung association's National Assistant Vice President, healthy air. “Their lungs are still developing, they breathe in more air per unit of body weight.”
There are hundreds of wildfires burning in Quebec, Canada, north of Montreal. Wind has carried smoke from the fires southward, triggering air quality alerts throughout the United States.
The most recent fires near Quebec have been burning for at least several days.
Hazy conditions and smoke from the wildfires were reported across the Great Lakes region from Cleveland to Buffalo.
Air quality readings are available at airnow.gov.
