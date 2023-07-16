Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.