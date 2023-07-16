The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a statewide Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday.
It's been issued as fine particulate matter from smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Pennsylvania's air quality for all of Monday. The advisory is from midnight tonight until midnight Monday.
On a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities, according to DEP.
Residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
To check air quality, go online to: airnow.gov.
