An air quality alert has been issued by the National Weather Service Office in Cleveland for Crawford and Erie counties until midnight.
The alert has been made due to an air quality advisory being issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for Erie and Crawford counties.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is contributing to high levels of fine particulate matter in the air.
Residents should limit time outdoors, especially vulnerable populations, including small children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments.
Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups which includes children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.
Air quality readings may be checked online at airnow.gov.
