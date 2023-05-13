Moments after two Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplanes landed Friday at Port Meadville Airport, brothers Charlie and Henry Brocious circled first one and then the other, giving both a hands-on inspection.
Henry, 8, ran his palm down the end of the propeller, then both boys examined a tire and peeked at the underside before running to check out the rudder and tail unit.
Five-year-old Charlie summed up their thoughts: “Cool.”
And the two Cambridge Springs residents hadn’t even yet visited the P-51C Mustang that is the star of the show.
The Brocious brothers were among the visitors to the Aviation Legends American History Expo at the airport, which continues today and Sunday.
The World War II-era P-51C, one of just a handful that are still flying, is part of the Rise Above Traveling Exhibit of the Commemorative Air Force, which also includes a 160-degree panoramic movie theater experience showing short films about on the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots and their contributions to the World War II effort.
The P-51C is a long-range escort fighter plane made famous by the Tuskegee Airmen, the Black soldiers who made up the 332d Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the U.S. Army Air Forces.
Air Force veteran Jason Sider, also part of the crowd Friday, was interested in the history of the plane but was also drawn to the show in large part by the P-51C’s aesthetics.
The presence of the plane offered a chance at a kind of Holy Grail of photos for Ford Mustang enthusiasts like Sider: a Mustang in front of a Mustang.
Sider drove his Ford Mustang Shelby to the North Coast Flight School hangar for a photo session in front of the P-51C. His wife and fellow Air Force veteran, Jennifer Sider, is a pin-up photography enthusiast, so she participated as well, posing in an Air Force-themed costume.
Calling the airplane a “work of art,” Jason Sider said the Pleasantville couple was determined to make it to the expo when they heard the P-51C would be there.
“It’s the first one I’ve ever seen that actually runs,” Sider said, “and that’s not stuffed and mounted in a museum.”
It’s the sort of reaction Chris Allen, manager of the Rise Above Traveling Exhibit, has seen before. Allen expects similar responses today when the P-51C is scheduled to take to the skies above Port Meadville with the holder of the winning raffle ticket as passenger. Those watching will be impressed by both the sight and the “unmistakable” sound of the red-tailed plane. According to Allen.
“There are certain aircraft that don’t sound like any other,” Allen said. “There’s an elegance to the way the P-51 sounds when it flies that you will not mistake for any other aircraft when you’ve heard it once.”
“Come out Saturday,” he added, “and experience that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.