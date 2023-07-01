For the third straight day, an air quality alert was issued for Crawford County.
An “orange” alert was issued on Friday for the county until midnight. Later Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for all of Pennsylvania for fine particulate matter because of smoke from Canadian wildfires.
An orange alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly.
On a “red” action day, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
At 10 a.m. Friday, the air quality in Meadville was 179, which was in the red range, which is considered unhealthy. By 2 p.m., the air quality was at 161 and by 3 p.m. it was at 53, which is considered moderate. An hour later the quality reached the green or “good” range at 49.
Residents can to check www.airnow.gov for conditions.
The DEP said some relief from the wildfires was expected today.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the DEP declared air alerts for the county.
