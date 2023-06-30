For the third straight day, an air quality alert has been issued for Crawford County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued an "orange" alert on Friday for the county until midnight.
An orange alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly.
The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
As of 10 a.m., the air quality in Meadville was 179, which was in the red range, which is considered unhealthy.
Residents can to check www.airnow.gov for conditions.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the DEP declared air alerts for the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.