The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has confirmed it has received a complaint about alleged campaign finance violations by a write-in candidate in Meadville's mayor race.
In an email to the Tribune, the Office of Attorney General confirmed it received a referral from the Crawford County District Attorney's Office "and we have no additional comment at this time."
The Crawford County Board of Elections first received a complaint about potential improper donations to the Marcy Kantz campaign late in the afternoon on Oct. 29, a Friday. The complaint alleges at least $5,000 in campaign donations — a total of $4,800 from 11 businesses and a $200 donation from an anonymous donor — were made improperly.
The donations are listed on Kantz's campaign finance report filed Oct. 22 as required by state law with the Crawford County Office of Elections and Voter Services. The report covers the period from July 27 through Oct. 18 of this year. Kantz announced a write-in campaign for mayor on July 28.
Pennsylvania's Election Code prohibits corporations or unincorporated associations from making contributions or expenditures to candidates or political action committees.
The Election Code also prohibits anonymous contributions. A candidate or treasurer of a candidate's campaign should give all anonymous contributions to the state treasurer within 20 days of its receipt, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections in Pennsylvania.
The Board of Elections turned the complaint over to the Crawford County District Attorney's Office on Nov. 1, which was the following Monday. District Attorney Francis Schultz told the Tribune he then referred to matter to the Office of Attorney General for investigation for two reasons.
Schultz said he referred since Schultz himself was a candidate for judge on Crawford County Court of Common Pleas and that he had a personal friendship with Mrs. Kantz's husband.
