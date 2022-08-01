Agriculture awards presented Aug. 14
The annual Agriculture Hall of Fame and Agriculture Industry awards presentation will be conducted Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Church of God, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville.
The program is open to the public.
Prior to the presentation, the local chapter of the PA Stitchers of Valor will present a Quilt of Valor to two local veterans who have been involved in agriculture. The presentations will be under the direction of coordinator Collene Munn.
Those to be recognized with the Crawford County Agriculture Hall of Fame awards are Joel and Margaret Alsdorf, Spartansburg, and Robert and Ronald Brown, Saegertown. The Crawford County Fair Dairy Committee will be recognized with the Agriculture Industry Award.
The awards program is sponsored by former recipients of the awards and Crawford County agriculture organizations. The awards were instituted in 1981 by the Crawford County Council of Agriculture Organizations and now are administered by Crawford County Pomona Grange.
The program will conclude with light refreshments.
Crash sends eight to hospitals
LEECHBURG — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said.
Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for research and treatment of breast cancer.
Chief Duane Fisher told KDKA-TV that arriving officers were told that one rider went down after going around a curve and other bikes coming upon the downed motorcycle were caught up in the crash.
Oklahoma-Vandergrift C&S Ambulance supervisor Monica Stringer told the Tribune-Review that four people with serious to critical injuries were flown to Pittsburgh trauma centers and four others with less severe injuries were taken by ambulance to hospitals.
A Riding for the Cure Facebook post said everyone involved had received medical attention and asked readers to “please keep those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.